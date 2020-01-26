Burna Boy could lose the Grammy Award and that's why

The 62nd edition of the awards should take place today Sunday January 26, 2020.

While Nigerians have expressed hope that African giant Burna Boy will win the Grammy, controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo said he could lose him to Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo.

Burna Boy was nominated in the World Music category for his album ‘African Giant’ which was released on Friday July 26, with artists like YG, Darmian Marley, Jorja Smith, manifesto, Angelique Kidjo among others.

The World Music category has an African music legend like Angelique Kidjo who is also a Grammy winner as nominee, Altin Gün, among others.

However, Olunloyo, in a tweet, expressed fears that Burna Boy would not win the award, saying the competition was tight.

Acknowledging the efforts of “Ye” crooner over the past year, the reporter said he deserves the nomination, but she has judged many awards and thinks that Angelique Kidjo could deserve it.

Meanwhile, the afro-fusion singer has made the toast of social media since his melodious interpretation in the album “Lion King” by Beyonce released Friday, July 19.

The singer has undoubtedly forged a niche with his melodic performance and made a significant recording of a Nigerian artist performing throughout the United States during the show Jimmy Kimmel Live.