Burial of Canoe Parents: IPOB members have asked not to approach the Afaraukwu community

Abia state police have warned that if members of the banned organization are seen anywhere near the venue, the funeral ceremony will be dispersed to the burial ceremony of the parents of Biafra’s indigenous leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The police said it would not sit and allow IPOB to attend the funeral, adding that

“Anyone who thinks in this direction is wrong. The IPOB will dance during the funeral and the police elephants will also dance. “

These were the words of Abia’s police commissioner, Ene Okon, according to Sun.

The IPOB had previously told the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to better address the country’s real security challenges rather than preventing them from burying His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife.

The Pro-Biafra group said its members would not go to war, but would give their leader’s parents ultimate respect.

However, police said he contacted the traditional Prime Minister of Afaraukwu, Kanu’s hometown, to make it clear that the funeral would not take place if IPOB members were present.

According to him, “(Afaraukwu community) should tell the IPOB not to go near the area to avoid talking about attending the funeral.”

Okon said if the community doesn’t follow the police warning, the funeral won’t go on smoothly “because we will scatter the place.”

“IPOB is prescribed by the federal government.

He said no one as police commissioner should expect him to allow a banned group to operate in the state.

“I say this again to emphasize that the police will never allow a banned group to attend the funeral of the King and Queen of Afaraukwu just because they are the parents of their recognized leader. We will not allow that and we cannot take everything for granted, given the wealth of knowledge about the IPOB threat, ”he vowed.

He further stated that the police would only secure the burial on condition that no member of the IPOB was seen near the venue.

The CP warned that during the funeral, the police will not see any Biafra flag, IPOB insignia, or members of the group disguising themselves as Jewish or Zionist church members.