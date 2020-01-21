Burglars use sledgehammers to break shockproof glass in the Miami liquor store

MIAMI – Two brave burglars were caught on a surveillance video using a sledgehammer to find their way through the impact-resistant glass doors of a Miami liquor store.

The punishment slump occurred at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday at Jensen’s Liquors on Northwest 27th Avenue in the Coral Way neighborhood of Miami.

The surveillance video shows the two men wearing hoodies and sleeves to hide their faces.

The video shows one of the men spending about five minutes using a sledgehammer to break the impact-resistant glass.

As soon as they are inside, the crooks jump over the counter and take large bottles of schnapps off the shelf. At least one bottle was worth $ 999.99.

A bottle of Hennessy for $ 999.99 is missing from Jensen’s Liquors in Miami. (WPLG)

The bandits started with high-priced alcohol worth over $ 5,000.

In total, more than 30 bottles of alcohol were stolen, and the burglars eventually got into a black pickup truck.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.