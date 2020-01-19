The journey from her dream of pursuing her career as a civil engineer to becoming part of the dream world of Bollywood was interesting to Sharvari’s latest Yash Raj Films discovery.

Sharvari, a resident of Shivaji Park in Mumbai, dreamed of an engineer career, but God had other plans.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Sharvari debutant wanted to become a civil engineer before she started acting

“I was born and raised in Mumbai.” My father is a builder, my mom is an interior designer and my sister is an architect. I wanted to become a civil engineer. I was in the eleventh standard and studied science. At that time, a beauty contest took place in our school. I was in a chemistry lab when our teacher said that one who took part in the competition would get three hours of participation. I went immediately, ”Sharvari told IANS.

While studying science, Sharvari revealed that she was always focused on dance and cinema. The debutante said: “Since my childhood I have been attracted to dances, movies, etc. I won this contest and appeared in the TV commercial as promised by the organizers. I started calling for an audition after TVC. “

Sharvari added that before starting to play, she worked as an assistant director for Bollywood films such as “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

She is ready to debut in Bollywood with “Bunty Aur Babli 2” YRF alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, currently filming.

Previously, she appears in the original Amazon Prime series “The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye”. Director Kabir Khan is based on the lives of Azad Hindu Fauj soldiers or the Indian National Army (INA) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who played a key role in India’s struggle for independence.

Sharvari shared her experience working with film director Kabir Khan and said: “Kabir Sir is a very nice person and as a director his vision is very clear. He wanted to do it for 20 years, so he knew exactly what he wanted, how he wanted his characters, but he never put any pressure on us. ‘ “

The debutante revealed that after the first reading of the script she was ashamed to think how she knew little about INA. “As a student, I read only that Salahara Chandra Bose created something called the Indian National Army, which was not in India. I had no idea of ​​anything else. When I started reading the script, I was ashamed to think I didn’t know about it, ”the actress said.

“It is a proud moment for me that we are telling this story to many people by this story,” she added.

“Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye” also plays Sunny Kaushal, TJ Bhanu and Rohit Chaudhary. This web series will be featured on Amazon Prime Video on January 24th.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!