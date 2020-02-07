Bungie plans the sword Destiny 2 “tableflip”

Bungie is changing the way the swords work in Destiny 2, and it looks like he’s going to have a big impact on speed runners.

As described in his latest publication of This Week at Bungie, the developer wants to make swords, introduced into the world of Destiny five years ago with the expansion of The Taken King, “a little more attractive”, and for that the swords are receiving “a kind of tableflip” with the start of season 10.

“While you will continue to tear apart your opponents, as you might expect from a sword, most of what you know should be ignored,” Bungie warned.

The swords have been rebalanced and will soon get a new energy meter. Here is the official propaganda:

“The swords now have their own reserve of energy that naturally recharges on its own, and should not be confused with ammo capacity. This energy will reach your melee space while wielding a sword and spending on various actions.”

Protection now uses sword energy instead of consuming ammunition, Bungie explained. Heavy attacks now also consume sword energy, with stronger heavy attacks if you have full energy and weaker when you don’t.

“In general, swords have also changed some of the damage amounts for different attacks, and the various advantages of the sword have been adjusted,” Bungie explained. “So you want to experiment a little after the changes. We hope you enjoy the changes.”

The destination’s speed corridors use swords to “skate” on the map. This makes the journey much faster. Along with certain swords, such as the exotic Worldline Zero sword, whose Tesseract ability allows you to teleport forward after running, sword skating is the goal of a speed racer. The following video shows how this works:

It is not clear exactly how this update will adversely affect Destiny’s execution speed, but a tweet from Destiny Modern Tryhard’s assailant triggered a response from the Bungie community manager dmg04 who confirmed the speed of execution through swords, or the less Worldline Zero.

“As I understand it, the speedrun community will need to find new ways to break the sound barrier next season,” said dmg04.

“I understand that this will be a disappointment for some. Hopefully, this will bring new techniques and serve as a challenge to update previously established records.”

Apparently, the concern revolves around this new energy resource, which could mean that as the energy runs out, the effectiveness of sword skills is also reduced. If this is true, Worldline Zero’s Tesseract ability could be significantly affected.

It is fair to say that Destiny’s speed runners and the world’s first attackers are worried about this change. Three times, Destiny’s first global assailant, Sweat, went to Twitter to say “this almost seems to be the straw that fills the glass for speed runners.”

“We still have no confirmation if this applies to all swords / relics yet, but I suppose it could be likely at this point,” Sweat continued. “Since relic skating / sword skating has been around for more than 5 years, this is going to hit the speedrunning community hard.”

Sweat said that this change in the swords could mean that Destiny speed records have already been set and that the raid ending times can never be broken again in the future.

“It discourages speed runners to continue unless new crazy technology is found,” Sweat continued. “I know that D2 cannot and should not be geared towards speed patches, but a little warning would have been nice. I just feel that the movement will feel super slow after this idk patch.”

Countering this view, of course, is the feeling that Bungie should not update Destiny 2 with speedrunners as a priority, and as a live service game, something like this would eventually happen.

We still don’t know exactly how Destiny 2’s sword skating will change, but it seems that whatever the case may be, Bungie’s big update will put a brake on the speed runners.