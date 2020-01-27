Bullying Expert To Hold Seminar At Halifax County Middle School Tuesday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Bullying can cause physical and psychological damage to the target child and have a negative impact on his academic success, according to health officials.

The Halifax County Middle School will welcome New York Times best-selling author and bullying expert Jodee Blanco to share practical advice for adults on how to respond to bullying.

During the 90-minute family workshop, Blanco will share his own experiences as a target of childhood bullying and how his parents and teachers responded, including ways that were not helpful, depending on the school.

Families, including children, are encouraged to attend this free event.

The seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Halifax County Middle School, 1011 Middle School Circle in South Boston.

