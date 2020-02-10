Bulls Tomas Satoransky: “We have a lot of players who have never been on a winning team”

Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Tomas Satoransky enjoys his time in Chicago. The 28-year-old Czech has his best single-player season, unlike the bulls fighting for a place in the playoffs.

That was the expectation, the playoffs. But it is not an easy task if the team has many players who, according to Storansky, have never been on a winning team. Johnson from NBC Sports:

“I found the expectation very high for us. Everyone was talking about playoffs. We have a lot of players who have never been on a winning team. It is difficult to do. That won’t change, ”said Satoransky.

The Bulls are currently tenth in the east with 19 wins and 35 losses. Orlando Magic finished 8th with a 22-31 record.