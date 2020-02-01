“Bullets will work”: after Anurag Thakur, CM Yogi reveals Govt’s method of dealing with dissidents

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and one of BJP’s campaigners for the upcoming elections in Yogi Adityanath in Delhi on Saturday spoke for the use of bullets to deal with divergent opinions.

His remark came one day when a man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of protests against the controversial Citizenship Change Act (CAA). Two days ago a young man had shot at a student of Jamia Milia Islamia during an anti-CAA agitation near the university.

Just a few days ago, Foreign Minister Anurag Thakur had raised the slogans of the traitors during an election rally in Delhi. However, the approval of the UP CM for the use of guns and bullets to deal with demonstrators came with reference to those who oppose the annual Kanwar Yatra from devotees of Lord Shiva.

At a meeting on the first day of his campaign in Delhi, Adityanath reportedly said, “We are not obstructing anyone’s festival or belief. Let everyone celebrate parties under the law.” Lekin Shiv bhakto par goli chalayega koi vyakti, danga karayega, boli se nahi manega, toh goli se toh moon hi jayega ‘(If someone opens fire on devotees of Lord Shiva, causes riots … If they don’t listen to conversations, they will definitely listen to bullets). ”

Adityanath also claimed that those who supported terrorists in Kashmir protested in Shaheen Bagh and lifted slogans of ‘azadi’.

In a speech to a series of meetings in the national capital, he said that “their ancestors divided India,” so they have a black grouse against this upcoming “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” and begged the government of the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) , saying “Biryani” delivers to demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the AAP demanded the election committee to prohibit the UP CM from campaigning in the national capital about its alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his comments. Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the election committee time to meet them, but it was not granted.

“If the EC doesn’t give us time, we’ll organize a sit-in for the ECI office on Monday,” Singh said.

On Thursday, the electoral commission Thakur and BJP banned MP Parvesh Verma to campaign for 72 and 96 hours respectively, in view of their provocative remarks at an election rally in the city earlier this week.

Adityanath told the Karawal Nagar Chowk meeting in support of BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht and Mustafabad’s MLA Jagdish Pradhan that the anti-CAA agitation was “against India” and an attempt to “insult the country’s image”.

The UP CM also attacked his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that he and his party were cleaning up with demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh and that a Pakistani minister and AAP spoke in similar terms.

“How did it happen? We don’t know where all their (AAPs) links are,” he said, referring to a Friday tweet by Pakistani Science and Technology minister Fawad Hussain about the polls in Delhi.

Kejriwal responded to him on Friday and said that the elections in Delhi were an internal affair of India and that interference by Pakistan, the largest sponsor of terrorism, is not tolerated.

“People of Delhi, you have to decide whether you want better health, better educational facilities, a better environment, metro services or whether Delhi needs Shaheen Bagh. I’m here to tell you that,” said Adityanath, in the midst of chants from ‘Yogi, Yogi’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

At another meeting, the senior BJP leader said, “Kejriwal can’t even provide the people of Delhi with clean drinking water … But he delivers biryani to those protesting in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere in the city.”

Since December 15, hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh against the amended law and the National Register of Citizens. They say that the nationality law is discriminatory and fear that it will target Muslims.

During the Assembly poll campaign, BJP leaders urged people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

At a third meeting in support of BJP candidate Vijender Gupta in Rohini, Adityanath claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had said that India should provide citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians fleeing atrocities in Pakistan, and “therefore, it (the Citizenship Law) must be welcomed “.

The UP CM also said that since Narendra Modi became the prime minister, “we identify every terrorist and carry them ‘goli’ instead of biryani”.

“Let Kashmir stay in peace … If you speak the language of Pakistan for the benefit of Pakistan, the soldier’s gun will show you the way to hell,” he said.

At the Karawal Nagar rally, he also said: “The protests (at Shaheen Bagh) have disrupted daily life, we cannot condemn it less,” said the senior BJP leader.

“These protests aren’t about CAA, it’s happening because those people are wondering how India can emerge as an important power in the world, and to stop that emerging India,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

