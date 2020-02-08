Bullet reacts to kidnap Wendy Shay’s prophecy; Tell what he heard for the first time in 2019 and ask for prayers

Ricky Nana Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Records, also known as Bullet, has announced how his camp was informed about a conspiracy to kidnap Wendy Shay last December.

According to Bullet, the prophecy came as a reminder from God and as such, Ghanaians should not take it lightly.

“When I heard the prophecy, I was very concerned because it is a confirmation of what we heard in December last year. I’ve been on the street for so long. I am a street boy so I know people. People heard the conspiracy and informed me of it. These people decided to kidnap Wendy Shay in 2020, kill her, and use her for rituals. When the prophet made the prophecy, it was like confirmation, and whatever happens physically manifests itself spiritually. ” he stated.

His comment comes after a prophet named Akwasi Appiah discovered a prophecy of death about the musician during the service.

The Prophet Appiah asked the artist, in a word of caution and prophecy, to ensure that she died 21 days after being used for rituals.

But bullet said in an interview with Zionfelix that Ghanaians should take the prophecy seriously and pray for Wendy Shay instead of condemning the man of God.

“When the pastor prophesied, people insulted him. But for me it was deep. Even the Takoradi girls were kidnapped. There are bad people everywhere. If we hear such things, we should rather pray about them and be careful. “ he added.