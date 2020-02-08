‘Bullet ballots, jobs about freebies’: priorities for voters in Delhi for the first time

New Delhi: “Ballot ballots” and “freebies jobs” were one of the priorities for many of the first voters to stand in line at voting booths, eager to practice their franchise.

Among the first voters were the son Rehan of congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the son Pulkit Kejriwal of prime minister Arvind Kejriwal and the son Aujaswi Maken of congress leader Ajay Maken.

“I kept those in the lowest layers who are just able to make ends meet before I pressed the (EVM) button. The new generation of voters would vote for equality, development, health care, education and clean air,” said 21-year-old Akshay Singh.

Praveen Punj, a first voter in the voting booth of Tilak Nagar, said: “We can’t fight these forces with bullets. Even if they shoot, we shouldn’t do that. They can only be fought with voting. Glad I received my contribution delivered for the first time. ”

He also posted a selfie on social media with his inked finger with a caption “mood over bullets #firsttime”.

“Employment must be the highest agenda for every voter to decide. Rest everything is subordinate. Light, water … whatever facilities, even if they are expensive, they can be used if there is income. So my vote is for jobs instead of freebies, “said Prahalad Kumar, a first voter in Nangloi.

Standing in a row outside a voting booth in the Chandi electoral district, Chowk Rahul and his friend Karan, both first voters, said they would vote for development.

“The current government has done good things, such as waiving water and electricity costs,” said Rahul, a domestic worker in a hospital.

Sonkashi Ranjan, who ran her franchise in a voting booth on Ashoka Road, said, “Voters should not idolize a party or candidate. Work and development should be the primary factor. I would one day opt for development over nationalism.”

Sadaf Mehboob (18), a student at Jamia Millia University, who cast her vote at a polling station in Shaheen Bagh, said, “My vote went for a party that has been working on development for the past five years.”

“My vote has gone for better education, health and jobs for the youth as I am. It was heart-warming to see so many young people come out in the Shaheen Bagh area that has become the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi,” she added.

Kejriwal’s son Pulkit said he felt good after he first voted. When asked if his father would be the prime minister again, he said that whoever people choose would become the CM.

The son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rehan, said that public transportation should be cheaper for students.

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi meeting began at 8 am on Saturday amidst strict security. The votes are counted on 11 February.

