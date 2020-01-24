David Banks-USA TODAY Sport

The Chicago Bulls will be without striker Lauri Markkanen for the next four to six weeks after having a stress reaction in the right pelvis.

The 22-year-old striker was hampered by an ankle injury earlier this month, but was part of the team’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Although it is not known when Markkanen suffered the injury, this is another major blow to a team that is already weakened.

INJURY UPDATE:

Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI scan of his right hip at Rush Hospital on January 23 that showed an early stress response in his right pelvis. After a rest period, Markkanen will resume his basketball activities. Full return is expected in 4-6 weeks.

– Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls), January 24, 2020

Wendell Carter Jr., number 7 overall in 2018, continues to fail after a severe sprain in the right ankle. Markkanen, number 7 in the 2017 overall standings, joins him as the bulls are getting thinner on their apron.

Markkanen scored an average of 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 46 competitions this season. After an excellent second season in which he scored an average of 18.7 points and nine rebounds per game, the 7-foot striker has apparently taken a step back this season.

The Bulls (17-29) are currently only 2.5 games behind the number 8 in the Eastern Conference. While they may continue to fight this season to keep their playoff hopes alive, the organization is likely to take a cautious approach to the health of its two key players.