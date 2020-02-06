Bulldog shows his beautiful wife and children (PHOTO)

Ghanaian music promoter who is also the boss

Managing Director of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog

has his beautiful family a few hours after causing one

Riots on social media over his comments on the role of women.

As previously reported, Bulldog made a very controversial statement about the status of women in a man’s life during a conversation with MzGee on 3FM’s Showbiz 927 show.

The popular Artiste manager stated that women are only for the kitchen and the bedroom.

He said: “Women are only for … they should be for the kitchen and the bedroom. I say that. You should cut my head off or my wife can leave me if she wants to. “

“I’m not saying women are useless. I am saying that they have their purpose. The mistake is that they start comparing themselves to men [because it doesn’t do them any good].”

Just a few hours after Bulldog caused a stir with his outsider ideology, he used social media to flaunt his beautiful wife and lovely children.

Bulldog has a boy and two girls with his wife.

The whole family, who loved everyone together, poses stylishly for the camera.

See the photo below;