Built in a record of 10 days to fight Coronavirus, the Chinese hospital in Wuhan is taking in its first patients

Huoshenshan Hospital and a second facility with 1500 beds that were opened this week were built by construction teams working 24 hours a day in Wuhan, the central city where the outbreak was first discovered in December.

Associated press

Last updated: February 3, 2020, 10:35 PM IST

Beijing: The first patients arrived on Monday at a hospital with 1,000 beds, built in 10 days as part of China’s tremendous effort to fight a new virus that is causing global alarm.

Huoshenshan Hospital and a second facility with 1500 beds that were opened this week were built by construction teams working 24 hours a day in Wuhan, the central city where the outbreak was first discovered in December. About 50 million people are not allowed to leave Wuhan and the surrounding cities.

The Wuhan treatment centers mark the second time that Chinese leaders are responding to a new disease by building specialized hospitals almost overnight. As a severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, spread in 2003, a facility in Beijing for patients with that viral disease was built in a week.

The first patients arrived at Huoshenshan Hospital on Monday at 10 a.m., according to state media. They gave no details about the identity or circumstances of the patient.

The military wing of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Liberation Army, sent 1,400 doctors, nurses, and other personnel to Wuhan Hospital, the official Xinhua News Agency said. The government said earlier that some have experience fighting SARS and other outbreaks.

The Beijing Daily daily newspaper welcomed construction workers and suppliers who had broken off their lunar new year holiday. It praised the rapid construction as a political triumph, despite complaints that leaders in Wuhan endangered the public by failing to respond quickly enough to reports of a dangerous new disease.

“Today’s Chinese people are more aware: where I am, my China is,” the newspaper said. “When this national sense of ownership awakens, our mentality towards disasters becomes more mature.”

Authorities cut most road, rail and air access routes to Wuhan and surrounding cities, isolating around 50 million people, trying to control the viral outbreak that made more than 17,000 people sick and more than 360 killed.

Before the addition of 2,500 new beds, Wuhan had 6,754 in hospitals designated for virus patients, according to the TMTpost.com website. It said the authorities were considering allocating another 2,183 beds to virus cases in the city’s other hospitals.

The Huoshenshan Hospital was built by a 7,000-strong crew of carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and other specialists, according to Xinhua.

About half of the two-storey building of 60,000 square meters (600,000 square feet) is insulation departments, according to the government newspaper Yangtze Daily. It has 30 intensive care units.

The name Huoshenshan means God of Fire Mountain. The second hospital, Leishenshan, means God or Thunder Mountain.

Newspapers published daily bills from crews clearing a parcel along the river, laying the foundation, installing sewerage and electrical equipment and assembling prefabricated rooms that were sent to the site.

Photos in state media showed employees in winter clothing, safety helmets, and surgical masks worn by millions of Chinese in an effort not to catch the virus. Trucks were shown arriving in the middle of the night with rolls of insulation and other materials.

According to the Yangtze Daily, doctors can talk to external experts via a video system that connects them to PLA General Hospital in Beijing. It said the system was installed in less than 12 hours by a “command team” of 20 members of Wuhan Telecom Ltd.

The building has specialized ventilation systems and double-sided cabinets that connect patient rooms to corridors and allow hospital staff to deliver supplies without entering the rooms. It is equipped with infrared scanners to warn if employees show signs of the characteristic fever of the disease, reported the Economy Net website, citing the company that supplied the technology.

A Chinese company donated ‘medical robots’ to deliver medicines and transport test samples, according to The Shanghai newspaper.

In other cities, the government has designated hospitals to treat cases of the new virus. In Beijing, the Xiaotangshan hospital built in 2003 for SARS is being renovated by construction workers. The government has yet to say whether it could be used for patients with the new disease.

.