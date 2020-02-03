Building of the year 2020: architecture prizes open to public nominations

Nominations are open to one of the most influential prizes in architecture, giving people the chance to choose their favorite buildings of the past year.

The Building of the Year 2020 awards, run by the architecture website ArchDaily, will receive thousands of nominations in the coming week as members of the public are invited to choose the best architecture projects around the world for the past 12 months.

The prizes accept nominations in 15 different categories, from office buildings to religious architecture. After the nomination phase, voting is opened to select winners in each category.

Previous winners were Zaha Hadid, known for designing the Aquatics Center for the London Olympics, and Foster and Partners, who designed The Gherkin.

Nominations can be made here and are accepted until 10 February. The vote will open for the winners, who will be announced on February 17.

The Independent has collected the highlights of the nominations in the gallery above.

