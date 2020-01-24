Building Explosion in Houston Shakes City, Scattered Debris - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

HOUSTON (AP) – A large explosion in what appeared to be an industrial building in Houston early Friday left debris in the area, damaged homes, and was felt miles away.

One person was taken to hospital for the explosion, the Houston fire department said. Hours after the explosion, a fire continued to burn at the construction site and people were ordered to avoid the area.

The explosion, which appeared to be concentrated on an industrial building, shook other buildings at four-thirty, and Twitter reported a boom across the city.

The Houston police have tweeted that officials are blocking the streets in the area. Police said people should avoid the area, but no evacuation was ordered. The Harris County sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, said the first responders checked the residents of the surrounding homes.

Several people told Houston TV station KHOU that the explosion was so loud that they thought a bomb had gone off or a vehicle had entered their homes. Glass doors were broken, blankets were cracked, and the lid of his toilet was even torn off for a man about 0.4 kilometers away, the station said.

In southeastern Texas, there have been a number of explosions in the Texas Gulf Coast in recent years, with the highest concentration of oil refineries in the country. In July last year, an explosion at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown hit more than a dozen people with minor injuries and put local residents under protection for three hours.

In December, two explosions in the coastal town of Port Neches broke the windows and opened the doors of the nearby houses.

