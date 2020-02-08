Buhari, the legislature called for the decentralization of the Nigerian police

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), a legal entity, has advised the Buhari government and the National Assembly to make a constitutional change to decentralize the Nigerian police.

Fagbemi spoke on Saturday at Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Okitipupa branch.

The SAN said security measures in the country should be realigned to effectively combat insecurity.

He complained that the flood of robberies, kidnappings, ritual murders and riots had refused to subside since 2018, despite the enormous budget allocations for the defense.

“Nigeria has porous land borders; Our immigration practices need to be tightened up to ensure accountability for everyone going in and out of the country to check uncertainty, ”NAN quoted him.

Fagbemi urged the government to invest heavily in social security and unemployment reduction.

The increasing attacks by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers had led to the dismissal of chiefs of service.