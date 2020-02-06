Buhari receives new business team, makes important decision

President Muhammadu Buhari received an important briefing from the new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) on Thursday, in which he firmly stated that his administration would be bound by its recommendations on business-related issues.

At a meeting with the eight-member council led by Professor Doyin Salami in the Abuja presidential mansion, President Buhari issued the first instruction from her recommendations that the Secretary of the Federation Government, Boss Mustapha, should immediately address the observed inconsistencies in coordination between Ministries and all government agencies.

In his remarks on the macro-economic report and their views and recommendations, President Buhari said on coordination: “The lack of synergies between ministries, departments and agencies is no longer accepted. We work for the country, not for personal interests. We have the same goal of serving people and we will solve this problem. “

President Buhari has reviewed the work of the Council since he took office as successor to the Economic Management Team (EMT) and said:

“I am delighted with what I read in your summary and with the careful preparation of your preliminary report. I have taken note of the main points of your report and these will be incorporated into the government’s economic policy, ”he said.

Regarding the economic challenges and tasks that are on the shoulders of members, the President stated that “the economy is the most delicate and sensitive of all aspects of national life. A slight change in the matrix can cause major disruptions to the economy. For example, international changes in oil prices, crop failures, conflicts in strategic global locations, a major epidemic or pandemic like the current corona virus, tariff changes in large global economies, to name just a few examples, which can easily come to mind, can have a significant impact on our plans. “

President Buhari, who accepted that the EAC should now inform him more frequently, at least every six weeks, instead of once a quarter, thanked the members for their patriotism and commitment to the challenging tasks assigned to them.

“I can’t,” he concluded, “thank you for your patriotism.”

At the beginning of the submission of her report, Prof. Salami, assisted by contributions from council members, answered questions from the President and his team in which they set out a number of challenging opportunities for business and proposed solutions for most of them.

In addition to the synergy raised by the President at the meeting, the Council expressed concerns that economic growth is slower than the country’s population growth. the need to strengthen national statistical offices; Reform procurement processes; improve education; and the need for job planning in training offered by academic institutions.

The Council also brought the government’s views on borrowing, macroeconomic stability and the need to create a friendly climate for foreign investment.

“We need an environment that attracts investment. People will only come if they feel safe and if they come, leaving will not be a challenge, ”said Prof. Salami.

The Council decided to focus on legacy administrative projects before 2023.

In addition to Prof. Salami, the chairman, the council consists of Dr. Mohammed Sagagi, the deputy chairman, and Prof. Ode Ojowu as members.

Other members are Dr. Shehu Yahaya, Dr. Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Dr. Bismack Rewane and Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu.

The two ministers of the Ministry of Finance also act as co-opted members.

The details of the meeting were made available to DAILY POST on Thursday by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina.