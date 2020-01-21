President Muhammadu Buhari extended his condolences to the judges of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the National Judicial Council for the death of Judge Abubakar Bashir Wali, one of the pioneers of law in northern Nigeria.

A statement from the president’s senior special assistant on media and advertising, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday said that the president had joined the Emirate of Kano’s board, family members, close associates. and professional colleagues in mourning for Justice Wali.

The late Wali was the first judge of the Northern Sharia Court of Appeal, after climbing the ranks and later reaching the top as a judge of the Supreme Court.

President Buhari affirmed the commendable contributions of Judge Wali to the development of the country, beginning in early 1945 after his primary studies and ensuring a sound judgment on historic cases which have since become benchmarks in the Nigerian justice system.

The president prayed that the almighty God would accept the souls of the deceased and comfort his family.