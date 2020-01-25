Buhari reacts as Pope Francis recognizes Governor Lalong

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the recognition of Governor Simon Lalong of the Plateau State by Pope Francis.

Buhari is delighted with Lalong of his inauguration as a knight of St Gregory the Great (KGG).

A statement to DAILY POST on Saturday, signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesman, said that the president is delighted “with all the citizens of the state and his family for the historic recognition of His Holiness Pope Francis”.

He said that “Buhari says the governor has worked very hard to restore peace in the state for the past four years, including helping all state security agents to fulfill their mandate of securing lives and goods”.

He also noted “the strategic leadership role that the governor plays as chair of the Northern Governors’ Forum by constantly mobilizing colleagues to address the unique challenges of the region and ensuring that the federal government pays more attention education, health and safety requirements. “

The statement added that “the president believes that Lalong’s contribution to Christianity, which won the papal award, will be remembered and appreciated by posterity, urging him to remain loyal to the selfless service of humanity.”