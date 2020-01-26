The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, asked the Abuja Federal High Court to order President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and all state governors to publish their assets.

SERAP appealed in a court action, in which it stated that the above-mentioned persons should “make public the information about their assets, in particular property and income, contained in their asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Office (CCB) from Office. “

In the file FHC / ABJ / CS / 65/2020 tabled last Friday, SERAP requests: “an authorization order to request a judicial review and a mandamus order to order and / or compel President Buhari, Vice-President Osinbajo , 36 state governors and their deputies to release their asset summary to the public; indicate whether they had reason to review and update their asset declarations submitted to the CWB, and whether the declarations were made in accordance with constitutional and statutory requirements. “

A statement sent to DAILY POST on Sunday by Kolawole Oluwadare, his deputy director, SERAP, also asked: “An order to compel President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo, 36 state governors and their deputies to disclose if they have received any confirmation of the verification of their asset declarations by the CCB and to disclose whether they have taken measures to encourage members of their cabinet to also submit their asset declarations to the CCB and to make these declarations public. “

The trial followed SERAP’s requests for access to information (FoI) dated January 3, 2020, expressing concern: “The public disclosure of their summary of assets by public officials undermines the effectiveness and the integrity of the constitutional and statutory obligations to submit asset declarations, all the more since the declarations aim to curb grand corruption and weaken public confidence in the asset declaration regimes. “

According to SERAP, only two states – Lagos State and Niger State – have responded to its requests for FoI. But the two states have rejected requests to make public the assets of their governors and deputies, on the grounds that “the FoI law is inapplicable to state governments, their agencies and their officials, and that only the chambers of state assemblies are constitutionally empowered to legislate. on public state registers. “

Also, while reacting to SERAP FoI’s request to President Buhari, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President’s special adviser for media and advertising, said: “SERAP asks the President to declare publicly, on the basis of which law? The President will do what the law requires of him and what the law requires is that he declare his good that he has done. Declaring publicly is not in our laws; it can only be voluntary. “

SERAP also requests: “a declaration that the failure of President Buhari, Vice-President Osinbajo, 36 state governors and their deputies to provide SERAP with the requested information on their assets constitutes a violation of SERAP law under of the FoI Law of 2011, and this or these other orders that the Honorable Court may consider appropriate in the circumstances. “

The complaint filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyer Kolawole Oluwadare, read in part: “The benefits that the general public would gain from being informed of the summary of asset declarations submitted to the BCC outweigh any privacy or perceived inconvenience if the court orders the details to be made public, as desired by SERAP. “

“By a combined reading of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), the FoI law and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo, 36 governors of The state and their deputies should be directed and compelled to make public their asset declarations as submitted to the CWB. “

“The requested remedies are based on the Constitution and the law and are based on Nigeria’s international transparency obligations. The repairs requested are not contrary to the rights to privacy and data protection. These two rights are not absolute and may be limited provided that there is a legal basis and that a legitimate public interest justifies the restriction. Preventing grand corruption and revealing an unexplained wealth of public servants is a serious and legitimate public interest. “

“SERAP and, in fact, the general public have a legitimate interest in verifying and verifying the veracity, accuracy and honesty of the information contained in the asset declarations submitted by public officials to the CWB. Without the public disclosure of the summary of assets, this would have no practical significance. “

“Public disclosure of the summary of assets submitted to the CCB would help detect any irregularities and trigger a formal verification of the statements by the CCB and other anti-corruption agencies, would be entirely in line with the government’s expressed commitment to prevent and fight corruption, provide a guarantee against abuse and encourage public officials to provide accurate information when filing and submitting their asset declarations. “

“Any perceived allegation of interference with the right to privacy is sufficiently foreseeable for the purposes of the legal requirements relating to asset declarations by public officials, since public disclosure of the summary of assets would undoubtedly contribute to the objective Legitimate asset disclosure regimes to prevent corruption, as it would guarantee transparency of the details of these assets. “

No date has been set for the hearing of the trial.