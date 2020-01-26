Buhari orders air strikes on bandits and kidnappers

President Muhammadu Buhari has been assured that as Harmattan dust gradually diminishes its grip in the sky, fighter jets will join this week’s efforts to provide effective air attacks against bandits, kidnappers and thieves of cattle that attacked remote communities around the Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.

In a statement sent to the DAILY POST on Sunday by Garba Shehu, the president, described the repeated attacks resulting in the loss of many lives in communities “as a disaster for the nation”.

He had authorized the deployment of air power to support the troops and the police sent on “difficult terrain”, to counter the threat of the attackers operating in the forest area bordering the states of Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara.

The statement added that, in accordance with this directive, the Nigerian air force is setting up refueling facilities in Minna, in the State of Niger to support air operations, giving the assurance that given the weather conditions, a major exercise to “visually acquire targets” and launch attacks will soon follow.

The Niger Police Command has also given assurances that the planned air raids planned to supplement police police helicopter operations remain the best approach given the lack of motorized routes in the constantly attacked areas.

President Buhari also sympathized with the government and people of the State of Niger in the aftermath of the attacks and loss of life that followed, and assured that the victims’ communities in the State would not be abandoned by the government. rest of the country.