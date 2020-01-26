President Muhammadu Buhari opened his relations with his vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

He also spoke of comments by former Defense Minister T.Y. Danjuma on the general elections in Nigeria and speculation that a “cabal” exists in his government

Buhari, in a conversation with The Interview Magazine, also gave an overview of his formation of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), the rule of law, among others.

Regarding the EAC and how the body remained silent, Buhari said, “They don’t have to play at the gallery to do their job. They don’t have to do it on newspaper pages, but rest assured that they work quietly and efficiently. Results are what count and you will see their influence on our economic policies in due course. “

Speaking about the elections in Nigeria, Buhari agreed that talks on the 2023 polls had gained momentum.

“It is often said that if statesmen think about governance and how they can make things better for their country, politicians think about the next election.

“Elections, as necessary as they are in a democracy, must not consume all of our life, time and resources. We must give space for the development of our country.

“I am one hundred percent focused on how we can move the country economically; how we can bring peace and security to our country, “he said.

On the rule of law, the government’s human rights record, the prolonged detention of Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore, Buhari replied: “The two examples you cited are still before the courts, so less we say about it, the better, lest we be in contempt of court. “

Asked to comment on PUNCH’s decision to call him “Major General (rtd)” instead of “President” to protest the government’s disobedience to court orders, Buhari said: “Am I not a major general retired from the Nigerian army? I didn’t just choose the rank on the street, I deserved it. “

Buhari further insisted that there was no cabal in his government.

The President said, “I have already addressed this issue. It was I who toured the country in the countryside and it was I who voted twice as president. No one else has done so, and no one else has taken an oath and cannot exercise the powers of a president. “

On Danjuma’s statement that if he reveals secrets, Nigerians will not be able to sleep, Buhari replied: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, expressed in polls last year? This is what matters most, not the opinion of a single man. “

The head of the nation, who was asked to describe his relationship with Osinbajo and rate him on a scale of ten, replied, “Perfect. Or did he complain to you? Thank you so much.”