Buhari mourns the legendary musician Olaiya and tells of his contributions to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the death of high-life music legend Victor Olaiya.

DAILY POST reported that Abimbola Olaiya died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 89 in the teaching hospital at the University of Lagos (LUTH).

In a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, President Buhari said, “Condolences to the family, friends and all lovers of vintage highlife music played by Dr. Victor Abimbola Olaiya, who died at the age of 89.”

The president noted that the highlife maestro, known for his trumpet mastery, has given people joy and pleasure for generations, with his songs that were both entertaining and didactic.

President Buhari: “His place in history is guaranteed. He not only sang because of the entertainment value, but also taught important lessons about life, good neighborliness and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed. “

He urged younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya so that their songs could stay evergreen and survive, noting that the works of the late musician Nigeria, the West Coast, and indeed the African continent, the President, topped, God prayed to rest Olaiya’s soul and to comfort those who mourn him.