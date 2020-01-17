Buhari leaves Nigeria after meeting with security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja for London to attend the first UK-Africa investment summit to be held on January 20.

According to NAN, Buhari carried out certain official missions, in particular his meeting with the chiefs of security, before leaving for the country.

The president also joined hundreds of Muslim worshipers at the Aso Rock mosque, where he observed the prayers of the two raka’at Juma’at.

Earlier this week, Buhari Special Advisor for Media and Advertising, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the London Investment Summit would be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Organizers say event should bring together African leaders, international business leaders and heads of international organizations “to create new partnerships that will generate more investment and jobs” for the benefit of people and businesses African countries and the United States. Kingdom.

”In addition to highlighting new perspectives on the UK-Africa partnership for prosperity, issues of sustainable finance and infrastructure; Trade and investment; Future growth sectors in Africa and clean energy and climate should dominate the presentations and discussions at the summit.

“With the planned takeoff of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECA) in mid-2020, the London investment summit will give Nigeria the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

“In addition, the summit will deepen investment relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom after Brexit since Africa currently accounts for only 2% of British trade activity, Nigeria accounting for only 10% of that total, “said Adesina.