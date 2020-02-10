Buhari congratulates Nigeria’s D’Tigress on qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games

President Muhammadu Buhari and basketball player D’Tigress qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nigeria’s senior national basketball team, D Tigress, booked a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The team qualified despite the loss to hosts Serbia in the second group game of the FIBA ​​qualifying tournament.

In response, Buhari said in a statement from his special media and public relations advisor, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, asking her to stay focused, determined, and energetic to make a good trip to the tournament.

He praised the team’s athleticism and resilience throughout the qualification phase and in their training sessions and praised their courage to always do their best when they represented the country.

Buhari believed that D’Tigress, as the current African champion, already has the talents that could have a global impact on sport.

He assured the team that the federal government would ensure adequate preparation and mobilization of all excursions.

The president also praised the team officials and the National Basket Ball Federation (NBA) for the discipline and motivation of D’Tigress.