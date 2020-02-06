Buhari, Bulkachuwa, Govs, Uzodinma, Ayade, others leave Nigeria on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Friday to attend the thirty-third (33rd) regular session of the Heads of State or Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Buhari will join leaders from the 55 member countries of the African Union to participate in the summit on “Silencing Arms: Creating Favorable Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President will attend the 29th Forum of Heads of State or Government of the Participating States of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) and the 27th meeting of heads of state or government of the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) participate in Government Orientation Committee (AUDA-NEPAD).

The meetings will precede the 33rd ordinary session of the assembly, DAILY POST said on Thursday.

In Nigeria, President Buhari, as a member of the AU Peace and Security Council, will attend the high-level meeting of the Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Sahel and Libya and the high-level ad hoc committee for South Sudan.

On the sidelines of the summit, the president will deliver a keynote speech on the subject of “Stop the war against children: ceasefire dividend” at a high-level side event.

The event is jointly sponsored by the governments of Nigeria, Uganda and Norway as well as Save the Children International.

President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will also participate in other high-level side events to promote Nigeria’s national, regional and international goals, priorities and aspirations, namely peace and security, counter-terrorism and violent extremism, economic development, asset recovery and anti-corruption.

The President will also hold bilateral meetings with several of the world’s leading figures on the sidelines of the summit.

At the end of the AU summit on February 10, the Nigerian President will be invited by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed will make a state visit to Ethiopia on February 11.

The visit is intended to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Ethiopia and strengthen cooperation in key areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

Before returning to Abuja, President Buhari will also speak to the Nigerian community in Ethiopia.

The president is accompanied by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State; Senator Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs; and Hon. Yusuf Baba, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Others are: Secretary of State Geoffrey Onyeama; Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Defense Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and Princess Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator / General Manager, NEPAD Nigeria.

The National Security Advisor, Major General, is also in the entourage of the President. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Buhari is expected in Abuja on Wednesday February 12, 2020.