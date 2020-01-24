Buhari asked to extend closure of Nigerian border until 2023

The mandate of the peoples of southern Nigeria (SNPM) has urged the federal government to extend the closure of the current border until 2023 due to its enormous economic benefits.

SNPM President Augustine Chukwudum called Friday during a conversation with the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) in Enugu.

Chukwudum noted that most Nigerians can now see the positive impact of the border closure on the economy.

“Although many Nigerians misunderstood the federal government when the border was closed last year, but now we have seen the positive impact.

“This is why we must congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for making such a firm decision despite all the condemnations of different groups.

“Today, the Nigerian government has continued to save N 1 billion a day in petroleum products that have so far been diverted, hoarded and sold beyond the country’s borders.

“Even in today’s seaports, the revenues generated today are more than three times what the ports generated in the past.

“This is enough to show that the ships which are supposed to land in our seaports were going to other countries, thus making Nigeria lose billions of naira which would have had to return to Nigeria if these goods were cleared here.

“No sensible leader will see the economy of his country sink and remain silent.

“All of these reasons explain why we must encourage and support President Buhari to extend the border closure until 2023,” he said.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, recently noted that the closure of the border has produced results regarding the security of the country, apart from the achievements recorded in economic activities across the country.