Buhari, APC give Akande, Shettima, 10 other new dates

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have approved membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement Monday.

The committee consists of twelve members and is chaired by former interim party leader Bisi Akande.

Others are the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, the chairman of the senate, the deputy senator Yahaya Abdullahi, the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Also on the list are the former Borno governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak and Senator Binta Garba.

Senator John Enoh will act as secretary.

“The committee is empowered to respond to complaints from party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts to promote unity, strengthen the party for better governance, and ensure the consistency of goals within the party,” added the statement.

The committee will open on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the APC National Secretariat.