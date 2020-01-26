Bugatti pursues green ambitions as he progresses at high speed

“Only the W16 engine delivers the excitement and passion our customers expect with a supercar,” says Bugatti chief Stephan Winkelmann.

Supercar Bugatti manufacturer, fresh from one of its best years, wants people to know that it has environmental problems in the heart, even as it prepares for the next generation of heart-pumping and gas-powered machines.

The French carmaker has implemented a series of measures to offset the carbon emissions from the 81 militants it produced last year, including switching to biogas and other sources of green energy to power its production facilities in northeast France.

But will Bugatti, who has been talking about “surprises” this year, join other luxury car makers in switching to electric or hybrid models?

The short answer: It’s not right now.

“For the next 10 years, only the W16 engine delivers the excitement and passion that our customers expect with a supercar,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chief executive of the company in connection with its huge 16-cylinder engine.

However, the Volkswagen brand believes it can offset its own greenhouse gas emissions as well as the emissions of its customers, a challenge that is likely facilitated by its limited production processes.

Less than 700 Bugattis circulate worldwide and average only 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) per year.

That’s probably because the average Bugatti owner owns a collection of 42 cars to choose from, the brand says.

“In 2018, this amounted to 1,380 tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted by Bugatti and its customers,” the company’s chief executive, Christophe Piochon, told reporters this week.

“Our Responsibility”

The company has employed a full-time environmental coordinator since 2016 to oversee a number of carbon offsetting efforts, including the purchase of Amazon rainforest parcels, to avoid being cleared by rangers or farmers.

It has also planted 4,000 trees to help forests in Alsace’s native region recover from a devastating beetle attack in recent years.

“Bugatti is a highly visible brand, so it’s important to follow these steps and set an example for the industry,” Winkelmann said.

Bugatti is now using biomass and other green alternatives to power its plant in Molsheim, eastern France.

While big companies have jumped into tree-planting fashion, the science behind it is in doubt, and such offsets have been destabilized as a green wash that allows them to continue pumping CO2 into the atmosphere.

The automaker is particularly critical as it is estimated to represent nine per cent of total annual greenhouse gas emissions, with a recent Greenpeace report accusing it of trying to delay fundamental changes such as automobiles without cars. SUV.

While the typical Bugatti buyer is not an economist, “many of them give in to environmental causes, although most people may not know it,” said Tim Bravo, head of communications for the company.

Green concerns certainly do not weigh its activities yet.

“2019 was a great year for Bugatti, the best since 1998 in terms of revenue, deliveries and profits,” Winkelmann said.

Buyers of the Bugatti – a Chiron that sells for 2.5 million euros ($ 2.8 million) before taxes, while the Divo speedster goes for a cool 5 million euros – kick off the performance as well as the luxury.

“Depends on how you drive”

Bugatti does not reveal the names of his buyers, though some have shown their awards on social media, such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema football stars or American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

When customers come to pick up their cars at the company’s headquarters in Molsheim, they get a demonstration of what their 1,500-hp cars can do from one of Bugatti’s drivers.

One is Pierre-Henri Raphanel of France, a former Formula One driver and 24 hour Le Mans driver. the other is former British racing champion Andy Wallace, who recently hit a record 490 km / h (300 mph) on a Chiron.

As for fuel economy, “it depends on how you drive,” Wallace said, speaking of a recent trip to take a reporter to Bale-Mulhouse Airport about 115 kilometers.

“In dense motion and driving normally, I was at 13.5 liters per 100 km (26.4 miles per gallon), which is quite reasonable for a car like this,” he said.

But he admitted that this is not the number that most buyers are likely to worry about.

“If you had a perfect 60km road and kept your foot all the way, you would empty the 100L tank in seven minutes,” Wallace said.

