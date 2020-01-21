Buffalo Wild Wings Promises Free Wings For America When Super Bowl Comes To OT | goes news

MIAMI (KCTV) – It happened almost last year.

The Super Bowl was firm until the fourth quarter and America was 15 minutes before winning the free wings – but then Tom Brady did his best and put a touchdown drive on to end the game.

Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing it back this year – when the big game goes into extra time, the restaurant will give everyone in the US and Canada wings on February 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Football fans love having fun with our existing overtime connection and tweeting whenever a game goes into extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when there were free wings at stake and we knew we had to bring this program back, ”said Seth Freeman, chief marketing officer. “More football AND free wings? This is something all football fans can leave behind on February 2nd! “

Vegas believes America has about a 10% chance of winning free wings.

