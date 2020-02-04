Buffalo Dance Instructors On Halftime Shows Choreography

After Jennifer Lopez and Shakira co-headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, the internet buzzed with different opinions about their dance moves.

Some people say the choreography was slippery. Others disagree and say it is empowering. Local dance teachers burden the controversy.

“Really, when it comes down to it, it’s a way of expressing culture and expressing the power of women,” explains Janique Sanders, dance teacher at Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

Sanders says the choreography contained elements of Latin American and African culture.

“This type of dancing is very normal. It was just a way of presenting it to the rest of the world. And frankly, for some people, they just didn’t understand it,” says Sanders.

Sanders not only brings cultures together but also believes the show has left a positive message.

“Giving women permission to move and express in a way that requires no other permission,” added Sanders.

“Inspirational” is another word that local dance teachers use to describe the show.

“With the best elements, movements and ideas around the world that lead to this halftime show from different cultures and backgrounds, this movement is so powerful and powerful,” said Serge Nelyubov, manager of Fred Astaire Dance Studio Buffalo.

Regardless of what your opinion of the show is, there is one thing that everyone agrees on: the performance caused a reaction.

“It touches you in a good or bad way … and it is a good sign of good art,” said Nelyubov.