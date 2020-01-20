Buffalo Beauts Maddie Norton Takes Advantage Of Its Opportunities

Buffalo Beauts rookie forward Maddie Norton is looking to make the most of his opportunities this season in the NHL. Used sparingly in Buffalo’s first 18 games, Norton made its first consecutive appearances in 2019-2020 when the team was on the road in Minnesota.

Although it debuted earlier in the season when the Beauts hosted the Boston Pride on December 21, these last two contests have prompted Norton to contribute in every way possible.

Maddie Norton is in her rookie season for the Buffalo beauties (Photo credit: Tom Morris).

“I am getting better and better every day,” she said. “I want to be on the ice, I want to make a difference. We are in a hole right now, and I just want this chance to make a difference. Be on the ice with the team and do what I can to help. ”

The Beauts are 6-11-1 in 18 games. After occupying second place in the NWHL standings for a good period of time, Buffalo fell to fourth place while currently in the middle of an eight-game winless streak. With six games left in the regular season, it’s time for all Beauts – big and small – to pull on all the cylinders and straighten this team’s ship.

This includes Norton.

A clever stick-handler and playmaker

One of the six beauties on the list who hails from Buffalonian, Norton is perhaps best known for his ability to hold hands and be creative on the net. She is the most prolific scorer in the history of the University in the Buffalo ACHA Division II women’s hockey program. Norton has scored at least 20 goals in each of his four seasons and established career highs in 2018-19 – 46 goals and 62 points to be exact.

When asked what her best attributes were as a hockey player, she replied:

“My blow and my hands. Get out of really delicate situations. If I’m around, I’m going to move or slide the puck between my legs to get out of this situation. I just play games the best I can. “

Maddie Norton participated in her first road trip to Buffalo Beauts for their away games against the Minnesota Whitecaps on January 11 and 12 (Photo credit: Collin Nawrocki).

Norton has been the Beauts’ additional forward in three games this season. She generated a shot on goal in this streak. More importantly, she maintained a more / less equal score despite appearances in the 4-3, 8-2 and 7-1 defeats for Buffalo.

Buffalo worshipers hope to see Norton pot at least one goal before the season ends, and she apparently has the hands to do it.

“My favorite shot is always a quick wrist shot,” she said. “I think this is my most precise shot. However, I like a good high end backhand!”

Whitecaps games

Buffalo Beauts forward Maddie Norton takes to the ice during warm-ups at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota (Photo credit: Collin Nawrocki).

Norton’s first road trip with Buffalo was the team’s games January 11-12 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was the Beauts’ only visit to the Whitecaps arena this regular season.

Norton’s father, Mark, flew from Buffalo to Chicago, but missed his connecting flight to St. Paul. Instead, he was redirected to Des Moines, Iowa, where he continued to drive for four hours – in a snowstorm, no less – just to see his daughter playing.

“It means the world to me,” said young Norton. “Just to know that my dad would go all out to support me even if I don’t get on the ice a lot. It shows how devoted he is and how much he really loves me. I think it’s really special because a lot of parents wouldn’t. “

Playing only in his second and third games in the NWHL, Norton was naturally nervous when she took the ice against the Whitecaps. However, once she got into the rhythm, she knew she could skate with some of the best players in the game.

“When I heard my name come out on the ice, I was a little shocked,” said Norton. “I was pretty nervous because I had never played the right wing before and because I felt I couldn’t spoil it. After my shift, however, I felt confident – especially knowing that I could follow and compete with these girls. “

It’s time to change things

The Beauts have six regular season games to play. As all five NWHL teams advance to the playoffs, the question is who will play Buffalo in the first round – and where?

If they stay in fourth place, they will eventually welcome the fifth place team – Connecticut Whale – to “Fort Beaut”, otherwise known as Northtown Center. If the Beauts can jump to third and push the Metropolitan Riveters to fourth, it will mean a return to Minnesota for a semi-final game with the Whitecaps.

Buffalo beauts forward Maddie Norton defends against Minnesota Whitecaps All-Star forward Jonna Curtis (Photo Credit: Collin Nawrocki).

No matter where they end up in the standings, the Beauts need to finish the regular season strong and gain ground for the playoffs. At the very least, they have to break this 8 game quagmire they are in right now. Norton is determined to be part of the solution.

“I think we just need to focus on ourselves as a team,” said Norton. “Just push all the things that don’t count.” Get back to basics, play together and play for each other and for no one else. We really need to focus on what we do best and play our game. “