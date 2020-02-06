Buena Vista’s public schools are closed on Thursday and Friday due to the high number of sick students

BUENA VISTA, VA. (WFXR) – Students in Buena Vista will have a long weekend after classes are canceled on Thursday and Friday due to a high number of student illnesses.

In a letter to the parents, superintendent Dr. John Keeler: “The number of sick students has reached a point where I feel that we have to close the school for all students on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th, 2020.”

During the closure, staff will clean the school and buses, while students relax on the four-day weekend.

The school will resume at normal time on Monday, February 10th.

