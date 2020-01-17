New Delhi: As a measure to boost small and medium-sized national industry, the government may consider an increase in customs tariffs in more than 300 items such as toys, furniture, footwear, coated paper, rubber items, among others in the Union Budget.

In addition to providing relief to the national industry and boosting employment, the measure to keep imports low and help increase revenues. Many of these are industries that focus essentially on the small and medium-sized and employment-intensive sectors.

In its budget recommendations, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has proposed the rationalization of basic customs in more than 300 articles in all sectors, including furniture, chemicals, rubber, coated paper and paper boards.

With regard to footwear and related products, the Ministry has suggested increasing the tariff to 35 percent of the current 25 percent, while for new pneumatic rubber tires, it has proposed to increase the customs tariff to 40 percent from 10 to 15 per current percent. .

The increase in import duties on footwear is a movement to thwart the increase in imports of undervalued and cheap footwear. While most of the imports come from ASEAN countries, with which India has a free trade agreement, it is suspected that China is redirecting large quantities of footwear through these countries.

The ministry has proposed to increase the import tariff for wooden furniture to 30 percent of the current 20 percent. For coated paper, paper boards and handmade papers, it is suggested to double the tariff to 20 percent.

The Ministry has requested that import duties on paper and wood pulp wastes, which are currently 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively, be eliminated. The paper industry has expressed concern about cheap imports and an increase in incoming shipments.

For wooden, metal and plastic toys, the ministry has suggested increasing the import tariff by up to 100 percent from the current 20 percent. The import of these toys increased to $ 304 million in 2018-19 from $ 281.82 million in 2017-18 from China and Hong Kong.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.