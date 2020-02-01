Budget 2020: what 5G, AI, startups and technology initiatives can expect in India

The Union’s 2020 budget is expected to be an important budget for the Indian government, especially if the Indian economy is under stress. India’s Budget 2020 is expected to refer to, among other things, multiple references from the country’s technology sector and to include every sector in the Indian technology ecosystem – from the massive IT services industry to new and young sectors with enormous potential such as artificial intelligence and data privacy. In this regard, here is an overview of what the Indian technology industry can expect tomorrow from the Union budget 2020, and some points they may wish for, but seem doubtful for the government to implement immediately.

Information technology services

Starting with India’s vast IT services industry, while already being regarded as one of the world’s leading information technology countries, Budget 2020 can provide some much needed breathing space in an effort to pull the industry through . Expectations shared by numerous analysts in numerous reports on the Internet suggest that the greatest demand from the IT sector would be the introduction of multiple tax reductions and reductions. These include important decisions about corporate tax rates, reduction of the buy-back tax for employees, and more.

AI and advanced technologies

In line with this, tax benefits are also expected to remain present in sectors that need artificial intelligence, deep technology, machine learning, virtual reality, big data analysis, 3D printing and more. The latter is the ideal candidate for how the government’s decision during the Union budget would be crucial – 3D printing really changes the face of many industries in a production and production phase. As a result, tax breaks in this relatively emerging technology industry can give startups and companies in India a significant boost to work on these fronts.

These benefits are also expected to improve AI-supported research and development efforts, while also helping private companies to step up their efforts here. Linking the private sector to central initiatives will be crucial, so the Union Budget 2020 can impose important announcements and sanctions on the National Center for AI. This can be further underlined by new announcements in areas such as digital learning and education, similar to what the government has already done with its Digital India and Skill India initiatives.

Skills and teacher training initiatives

Finally, this may also be accompanied by announcements from the government regarding industry-level skill training in areas such as big data analysis, AI, virtual reality and more, which are usually not included in the Indian education system. As a result, practical training in practice in such sectors can give the Indian economy a much needed boost and also help catch up with China, the US and other countries in these sectors. The Budget 2020 can also include entries for teacher training, which will be crucial for promoting new sectors such as robot process automation.

startups

Both regular tech and edu-tech startups expect major government tax cuts as part of the Union 2020 budget. Although edu-tech startups can get healthy tax benefits in an effort to promote digital education, the general startup ecosystem is excited to see a extension of the tax deduction period, in the best case from seven years to 15 years. Given the economic situation, startups can also get an extension of the maximum period in which they can transfer their losses.

Data security and privacy

Given so much talk about data security and privacy in the past year, the government could insist on allocating resources to these areas in Budget 2020. This could include budget allocation to set up government infrastructure, as well as recommended data security standards for the next fiscal year . As a greater opportunity, niche benefits may also exist for compliance with data security by startups, companies, and even government agencies.

5G and telecom industry

Finally, 5G can be an important aspect that is emphasized in the 2020 budget. Given the state of the telecom sector, the government expects it to take steps to help the ailing telecom operators. Also expect discussions on the 5G spectrum, which will be crucial if India is to seriously compete with China and other early adopters in the field of technology.

The production of smartphones and devices as part of the Make in India initiative is also expected in the Budget task list. With ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, many believe the time is right to have India cashed in as a production and export hub, and the Union budget can propose strategies and opportunities for international brands to do even more business in India .

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.