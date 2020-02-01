Budget 2020: the domestic production of smartphones has stimulated job creation

The Minister of Finance spoke about the importance of the domestic production of smartphones and other electronics.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her second annual budget for the entire year. The new budget is broadly divided into three main themes: ambitious India, economic development and building a caring society that is human. In its 2020 economic survey, published on Friday, the Union government predicted that economic growth in the fiscal year starting on April 1 would pick up 6.0% to 6.5%, but warned that it might be its deficit target should surpass to revive growth.

Sitharaman spoke about how electronics production has been a strong aspect in creating jobs. “The domestic production of electronic goods must be encouraged and we must stimulate the production of mobile phones and semiconductors in the country.”

The government has been talking for a while about manufacturers of smartphones that produce handsets in the country. Major smartphone players such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and others adhere to the “Make in India” schedule. The sector that really needs attention is the semiconductor industry, because it is mainly dominated by American and Chinese companies.

The finance minister also said that more than 550 train stations across the country are now equipped with WiFi and more will be added this year. Remember that RailTel had worked in Google as a technology partner for setting up fast Wi-Fi networks to provide fast Wi-Fi to millions of passengers every day. Wi-Fi services are offered to passengers under “Railwire”, the retail broadband distribution model of RailTel.

In line with this, Sitharaman spoke about the need to digitize public services, including police stations, post offices that can help the public to function quickly.

There was also a proposal to replace all electricity meters with smart prepaid meters where consumers have the choice to analyze and choose a plan that suits their needs. It is striking that most of the new apartments in Noida have already implemented these meters.

