Budget 2020: Sitharaman gives a major boost to digital connectivity with data center parks

The Union budget 2020 has proposed to give technology and digital connectivity a big push in India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the government will set up data center parks in India, which will stimulate digital connectivity and further investments in BharatNet. The government has also proposed allocating Rs 8000 crore for the next 5 years for quantum technology related computing.

“I propose setting up data center parks. The IT sector must also look at this. This will help in storing and distributing data better, “said Sitharaman. The finance minister also said that India has embraced the sharing economy with aggregators and moved regular businesses. She emphasized that Analytics, IoT and AI are changing the way the world economies work, and India needs to focus on that.

The government proposes to have a policy to build data center parks throughout the country. The Union Budget 2020 also proposes that all public institutions at Gram Panchayat level be provided with digital connectivity. “All public institutions at gram panchayat level all get digital connectivity and Fiber to home connects 1 lakh gram of panchayats,” Sitharaman said. This is a major incentive for the Digital India initiative. The fiber-to-internet internet connection via the BharatNet scheme will link no less than 100,000 grams of Panchayats in the next financial year. The government allocates Rs 6,000 crore for the expansion of BharatNet.

Towards the end of last year there was a significant movement in data center parks in India. In July, the Adani group said it would invest as much as Rs 70,000 to set up solar-powered data parks in Andhra Pradesh. Real estate giant Hiranandani Group has announced that they have an Rs 14,000 crore investment plan for data center parks in India. Oracle also announced the launch of its Gen 2 Cloud region in Mumbai, and another one is planned for Hyderabad.

