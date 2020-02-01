Budget 2020 keeps Delhi’s share of central taxes unchanged; Kejriwal says stepmothermal treatment

New Delhi: The center on Saturday suggested allocating Rs 1,116 crore to Delhi in the Union budget, keeping the share of national capital in central taxes unchanged and encouraging Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal to give it “stepmotherly” treatment to the city to name.

The government of Delhi received Rs 325 crore as a share in central taxes in the budget 2020-21. Rs 10 crore has also been given for paying improved compensation to the victims of the Sikh riots 1984. The same amount was stated in the 2019-20 budget.

The center has allocated Rs 626 crore as central aid against Rs 472 crore in the last budget. Apart from this, the subsidy for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

The AAP exemption has required an increase in the share of central taxes and duties for Delhi.

Kejriwal said via Twitter that “stepmotherly” treatment in the Union budget has been plotted to Delhi. “If Delhi is not part of the BJP priorities, why would people vote for it?” Kejriwal said.

“Delhi had high budget expectations, but stepmother treatment has again been attributed to it,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP national convocant asked when the BJP Delhi “disappointing” for the parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8, “Will it keep its promises after the polls?”

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the central government led by the BJP had done the “greatest injustice” to the people of Delhi.

He said the central government has allocated Rs 325 crore to the government of Delhi as a central tax share in the budget, which is the same since 2001.

Sisodia, who is also the finance minister, said the Delhiites give 1.5 lakh crore as a tax to the center each year, but the government of the Union does not give anything to the government of Delhi.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Center also did not allocate resources to all three BJP-led municipal companies in the budget.

