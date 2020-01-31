Budget 2020: genetic landscape critical for next generation medicines, agriculture and biodiversity

With data in the foreground, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke in her speech on Union Budget 2020 about how the new economy is based on innovations that disrupt established business models. Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, drones, DNA data storage, quantum computing, etc., rewrite the global economic order.

“Data is the new oil,” said the finance minister, adding that analytics, fintech and the internet of things (IOT) are changing the way we deal with our lives. The Minister of Finance has also proposed a digital platform to facilitate seamless application and conquest of intellectual property rights (intellectual property rights), together with an Institute of Excellence that would work on complexity and innovation in the field of intellectual property.

More importantly, Sitharaman said that mapping the genetic landscape of India is crucial for next-generation medicines, agriculture and for biodiversity management. She proposed two new science schemes at national level to create an extensive database.

In July 2019, it was reported that the first human genome mapping project was under construction in India. The project, implemented by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, involves scanning 20,000 Indian genomes (over the next five years) to develop diagnostic tests and effective therapies for the treatment of diseases such as cancer. The project would be implemented in two phases:

-The first phase of the project involves sequencing the entire genomes of 10,000 healthy Indians.

Second phase includes genome sequencing of 10,000 sick persons.

Human sequencing data would be accessible to researchers through a proposed national biological data center planned in the policy on storage, access and sharing of biological data. The significance of this project is to make new progress in medical science and in disease management. Using genome sequencing methodology, researchers can easily detect the disease associated with a genetic disorder. The genome project would also improve genetic screening techniques for pre-birth diseases.

