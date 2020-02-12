Buddy Hield can leave the kings if he stays on the bench

Photo: Sky Sports

After The Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield (27) was bankrupt, trade speculation began. According to The Athletic, the Kings Shooting Guard is unsatisfied with the role in the team and, despite the four-year extension signed in October, could request up to $ 106 million in off-season trading.

NBC Sports says: “After starting 126 games in a row for the Kings, Hield was put on the bench before the team’s game on January 24 against the Chicago Bulls.”

Despite its improved statistical numbers, it appears to be on a grid and the current situation is unsuitable.

“If Hield remains unhappy with his role, a source who knows what he thinks said he could request a trade,” Shams Charania writes. “He thinks he’s a starter in the NBA, and there’s no guarantee that he’ll get that job back considering how the team has played lately.”

The kings have been 6-2 since Buddy Hield switched to the role of Super 6 man.

Hield starts

20 PPG, 41% FG, 36% 3P

Hield from the bank

23.1 PPG, 53% FG, 52% 3P

If Buddy had dropped off the bank all season and posted those numbers, he would be the leading banker in the NBA.

– SactownBabyGiraffe (@ TimMaxwell22) February 9, 2020