Bucs Barrett brings a Super Bowl Flair to the Pro Bowl

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – Sean Silverthorn always watched Super Bowl fans with awe.

“Wow, look people, it’s in the Super Bowl. How did they get there?” Silverthorn said.

Silverthorn no longer has to wonder. He goes to Super Bowl 54 in Miami, thanks to Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Barrett made the Silverthorn Super Bowl dream come true when the two met at the Pro Bowl. The sixth grader from Largo are big fans of the Bucs. He thought he had received an autograph. Barrett made sure he got a memory of a lifetime.

“I think it’s all about the kids,” Barrett said. “I have a big heart for the kids.”

And a big heart for the game. Barrett needed some time to find the NFL slot.

He found his groove this season.

Surrounded by the best of the best in the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, Barrett’s right to adapt.

“We’re just talking about the moves we saw each other in the game that worked and changed,” Barrett said. “It’s just an admiration of each other’s style of play and just the kind of people we are, it’s cool.”

Before leading the league and setting a brand new record of 19.5 sacks, Barrett spent five extraordinary seasons with the Denver Broncos. But something happened this season.

“It was a huge leap,” he said. “I did it last year, but by no means reached this level.

Barrett won himself when he signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last season. This bet is going to pay a lot of time with a lucrative contract. Head coach Bruce Arians has already said Barrett is going nowhere.

And the six-year vet is fine with that.

“Take advantage of this next step now,” he said. “I don’t know where it will end, but I’m sure it will be where I need to be, which I think is Tampa.”

Throughout this negotiation process, Barrett doesn’t just think for himself. He is thinking about his family.

“They definitely want to have some security, they want to make sure my family never has to worry or feel unstable,” Barrett said. “I want safety, that’s all I want for my family and to be able to do that would mean a lot.”

Just as it gave new meaning to the Super Bowl for 12-year-old Sean Silverthorn.

“It was cool to see him get his signature and that (holding a Super Bowl),” Silverthorn said. “That’s really cool.”