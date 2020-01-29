The AccorHotels Arena is located in the Bercy district in the 12th arrondissement of Paris. A 20,000-seat venue that hosts ATP tennis championships, concerts, gymnastics and Euroleague basketball.

On a cold Friday night (January 24th) at 1 ° C, fans lined up four hours before the start of the first regular NBA season game in France.

La Ville Lumière (The City of Light) hosted the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets as part of the NBA’s continued enactment to distribute the game globally.

The Bucks won the game 116-103. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 16 rebounds in winning Milwaukee. A standard night for the current MVP. Malik Monk lost to Charlotte with 31 points.

While the sold-out crowd “oohed” and “aahed” over what they witnessed in court, Commissioner Adam Silver and his Brain Trust witnessed another step that they believe will ultimately be a great asset to the NBA’s business becomes.

The NBA has been playing regular seasonal games in Europe since 2011. So far, all season games have been held in London. But don’t expect this year’s edition to be an outlier in France. Silver said in a pre-game press conference that the NBA would also be hosting a regular season game in Paris next year.

Europe and especially France are seen as a growth market for the league. Several French players have had long, successful NBA careers. Pensioner superstar Tony ParkerThe French native was honored with before the game Ronny Turiaf, Current players Nicolas Batum (Hornets), Evan Fournier (Magic) and Rudy Gobert (Jazz) all come from France, so it makes sense for the league to invest resources here.

“France is one of the best basketball markets in the world. I think they are disproportionately represented in the NBA because of their population, ”said Silver. “We have 10 or 11 players, depending on how you count our G League players who play in the NBA and as you all know, we have some of our very best players from France.”

The French love basketball. In an informal poll among fans who gathered outside the arena and the French media, basketball is undoubtedly the second most popular sport in the country after football.

The growing popularity of overseas basketball stems from the 1992 “Dream Team” of the United States. It is probably the largest collection of basketball talents ever collected. Michael Jordan and Company went on a barnstorming tour in Barcelona this summer and their electric game delighted a whole generation of overseas coaches and players.

Speaking of Jordan, the chair of the hornets was one of the other main attractions on Friday night. Whenever he sat in his suite in the arena on the jumbotron, the crowd broke out. The best connection ever to Paris is not limited to basketball. His company Jordan Brand has a sponsorship deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the number 1 French club football team. Jordan Brand equips its entire player kit and additional utensils. PSG stars Neymar and Mbappé sat on the sidelines.

“They actually wanted to partner up and Neymar was a big Jordan fan, so the move was a lot easier,” Jordan said before the game. “In terms of the market, everything in Paris is about fashion and we see the Jordan brand as a lifestyle brand for casual wear. So the relationship was very simple. “

Between the regular season games in Europe, the league’s partnership with Asia and India and the new NBA Africa League, this is a global brand.

More and more superstar players (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid) come from overseas, and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Investments in expanding growth markets make sense and the league has tent poles on all the continents mentioned.

“We will continue to invest in basketball in Europe, work with local associations and clubs, and continue to bring teams together,” said Silver. “The only real limitation is how the current schedule is structured, and as Marc and Michael know, one of the projects the league continues to focus on is what a regular season should look like in five and ten years. Maybe we will eventually add more windows to travel more in the regular season. “

As globalization advances and barriers are removed by the power of technology, the link between the NBA and the world is growing. At a time when competition for mindshare is at an all-time high and the US market is saturated, the league must be proactive to promote the next generation of fans.

Earlier this season, the league announced that it was considering running a mid-season tournament to increase interest. This has its problems and was received with mixed feelings by the media, players and fans. It is clear to see what the league will do across the board as more games are played abroad.

First and foremost, it’s about expanding the game and growing the business around the game. That can only happen in expanding markets.

After the game Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked if he could imagine a world in which the NBA, which played more games abroad in the regular season, was more than just a single game.

“You know it’s as if this answer is above my salary,” joked Budenholzer. “I think all coaches and players, we trust the NBA offices and Adam Silver and what he did to develop our sport and bring him to France for this game. The NBA manages our schedule before and after Game, travel here and do everything to ensure that your team is in good hands and hopefully a great game and a great opportunity for fans around the world to continue enjoying our sport. I am sure that the league will continue to do so. But this is Adam’s territory. “

If Adam Silver As he wants, the NBA will be in areas around the world.

Jarod Hector is a New York-born sports and pop culture enthusiast. Creator and moderator of multimedia content who leads differentiated discussions about the interface between sport, culture and society. He believes My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is the biggest album of the past 20 years and says that if you have billionaire owners over millionaire athletes, you’re part of the problem. You can find him on Twitter and Instagram @jshector.

(Photo: Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images)

