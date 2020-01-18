Buckingham Palace says Harry And Meghan Will Never Use Their Royal Highness Titles, The Queen Responds

Well, it looks like things are OFFICIAL, official for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The couple announced that they would step down from their royal duties, and the process of cutting off royal ties was interesting.

According to the BBC, Harry and Meghan would be like that – they would never use their “Duke and Duchess” names. Buckingham Palace announced the change on Saturday morning, with the couple no longer “formally representing The Queen”.

Despite their decision to start their own lives, the Queen finally spoke in support of Harry, Meghan and baby Archie. In a formal statement, The Queen said she supports their “wish for a more independent life.”

He also seems to be referring to how the public and media have treated Meghan and Harry’s union for the past two years.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be dear to family members,” she said. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense testing over the last two years and support their desire for a more independent life.”

The Duke and Duchess have also reportedly agreed to repay the Sovereign Grant fund recently spent to renovate their official residence, Frogmore Cottage. The total cost is about $ 3 million of British taxpayer money.

“After months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family, The Queen said in his statement.

As part of the new agreement, Harry and Meghan will not receive any funding for the roles they perform as royalty.

What are your thoughts, Roomies?

