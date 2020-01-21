What do Kazs Wingmate and Darth Maul have in common? Find out and more!

Visit Star Wars Kids at http://www.starwarskids.com

Subscribe to Star Wars Kids on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/starwarskids

It’s also time for Bucket’s List Extra on StarWars.com to go deeper into the episode.

Finally, a visit to Dantooine.

Dantooine was first mentioned in Star Wars: A New Hope, where Princess Leia knowingly lies to the empire, claiming it is the location of the current rebel base. It was later seen from space in Star Wars Rebels. But this episode is the first time that we actually see the surface of the planet.

Great fun: Dantooine almost made it to the screen in the early development of Rogue One: A Star Wars story after Pablo Hidalgo by the Lucasfilm Story Group. Other versions of Dantooine appeared in the video games Knights of the Old Republic (its old incarnation) and in the Clone Wars microseries. Maybe one day we’ll see a Star Wars adventure on the planet?

Kids Star Wars Resistance Bo Keevil & BB-8 Large graphic t-shirt

Officially licensed Star Wars t-shirt

18STRT00032A

Light, classic fit, double needle sleeves and lower hem

$ 22.99

Buy from Amazon

Price incl. Tax, excl. shipping