Bubble Bobble developer Taito releases Touhou Spell Bubble

The universe of Touhou spinoff games is a wild and lawless world where all kinds of games can be made. Touhou fighting game? For sure. Touhou Tower Defense? Why not. Touhou kart driver? Yes, and developed by the ex-Mario Kart staff. Despite these spin-offs that trained me to do the unexpected, the last one managed to throw myself for a lap. Touhou Spell Bubble is a puzzle inspired by Bubble Bobble by … the developers of Bubble Bobble himself, Taito.

Yes, the official revival of the Bubble Bobble series has taken the form of a Touhou spin-off. However, this game has an interesting twist compared to classic bubble popping gameplay. A rhythm play element is mixed into the equation, where you may have to fire bubbles to the beat of the music.

This music will surely delight old school Taito and Touhou fans. Classic Touhou arrangement artists like IOSIS and Yuuhei Satellite will work on the soundtrack for Touhou Spell Bubble, which will include both new and existing Touhou-inspired tracks. The Taito sound team Zuntata will also make new music for the game.

Many Touhou characters will appear in the game, and as a rare reward, they will all be spoken in full. So far we know that Reimu Hakurei is voiced by Ayaka Suwa, while Marisa Kirisame is voiced by Naomi Ohzora.

Touhou Spell Bubble will be released on Switch in Japan in February this year. No overseas publication is currently confirmed.

