BTS V almost appeared on Friend’s Park Seo Jun’s drama “Itaewon Class”: News: KpopStarz

Global superstar BTS V revealed that he was almost appearing for Park Seo Jun’s new drama, “Itaewon Class!”

BTS V recently shared the story behind the scenes that he almost appeared for a cameo in the new drama of Park Seo Jun, along with Kim Da Mi, Kwon Nara, Yoon Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun and more.

The singer-actor revealed this story through a fan community, “Weverse”, on February 2, where he reported that he recently visited the shooting location of Park Seo Jun.

About the fan community, and ARMY asked if she was the only one who cried during the first two episodes of Itaewon Class, and V replied that he did too.

Meanwhile, another ARMY suggested that it would be great if the singer were to appear before the drama.

“Taehyung Oppa, Itaewon Class is really interesting. While watching, I had a small wish that I thought would be good if you could appear as a cameo.”

The idol turned into an actor and then confirmed that he almost appeared; however, the circumstances did not allow him.

“I almost came out for a cameo and I cheered when they filmed for their Halloween shots. I also wore the mask and when Yong Gyu-ssi (Park Seo Jun) asked that director if I could film with them, the director said that it could mean a lot. “

In addition, V also uploaded a photo with a monkey mask that matches Park Seo Jun’s selfie, which appears like a clown. The fans then regretted not seeing the idol in the drama.

Meanwhile, when an ARMY asked if he could sing an official soundtrack for the drama, BTS V answered and said:

“I want to sing Itaewon Class OST, wouldn’t you be happy if your song touches your favorite drama?”

“I can talk about this because nothing has been defined yet.” He added

In addition, Kim Taehyung (V) spoke with a few ARMIES along with his stay in the community and stated that he also wants to go to Russia if the opportunities allow him to do so after a fan asked or when the group would visit the place.

“I love Russia so much. I really want to go there, I want to study Russian, I want to say hello in Russian. If I don’t go there this time, I will do my best to go to many countries next time. “

On the other hand, BTS V and actor park Seo Jun became best friends after becoming the best friends for the drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” together with Park Hyung Sik, Choi Minho, Choi Woo Shik, Peakboy, etc.

Since then “Wooga Squad” has been made, including BTS V, Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy, going on vacation, swimming together, going to the gym and even going to each other’s film screening and concerts.

Their friendship is now more than three years ago and we want their friendship to grow stronger over time!

