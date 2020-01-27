BTS should have spent more time on stage at the Grammys

BTS is currently one of the most influential pop music groups in the world.

The South Korean boy group soared to the top of the charts and to the hearts of millions of fans, becoming one of the most beloved pop groups in recent memory. At this year’s Grammy Awards, they appeared as a feature film in Lil Nas X’s impressive rendition of “Old Town Road”, but they only had 20 seconds on stage to sing their part of “Seoul Town Road “, one of the song’s many remixes. .

The performance was an impressive spectacle of multicultural, multi-generational and multi-gender unity. Visually, it was a triumph, if a little hallucinatory.

The appearance of BTS also made history, as it was the first time that a South Korean group performed at the Grammys. True to form, the boys used time to the best of their ability.

However, fans call the Grammys for underutilizing the group’s talents. BTS deserved more time, if not their own solo stage location, given the amount of talent and influence they wield—And fans are already calling on the Grammys to correct their mistake by giving BTS their own Grammys moment (and lots of awards, I hope) next year.

Watch excerpts from the performance below:

The Grammys have been strongly criticized for their low diversity and representation. The ceremony marked an improvement over previous years – the fiery protest song by Gary Clark, Jr. was a flash point – but in order to continue to change and follow the pulse of the music world, the Grammys must focus on Eurocentric music and English language art to a more global view.

