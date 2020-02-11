BTS North American Concert tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Fans of K-Pop can be happy – BTS goes on tour. The South Korean boy band, known for songs like “FAKE LOVE” and “Boy With Luv”, has achieved remarkable success in the USA – their album “Love Yourself: Tear” was number 1 on the Billboard 200 list. The band recently made their debut on their social media sites to announce a new album and tour.
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR 일정 일정 #BTS # 방탄 방탄 #MapOfTheSoulTour pic.twitter.com/qrqOUD9HAl
– BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) January 22, 2020
The Map of the Soul Tour, which takes its name from the upcoming BTS album Map of the Soul: 7, will start in mid-April and will continue into September. The pop group will perform in 18 different cities around the world, with some cities receiving multiple concerts. However, there is a planned stop on the tour that is a mystery. On June 13th and 14th, BTS will give concerts at a location that is currently unknown – the official tour data list has a “?” Instead of a city and a venue. For those who want to see the band in person, it is possible that BTS will move closer to their home than they think. The new album is expected to be released on February 21, which makes it very likely that the group will perform many of their new songs on the upcoming tour.
Ticket information listed below!
11 April
Seoul, Seoul, KR
Bangtan Boys (BTS) Seoul
12. April
Seoul, Seoul, KR
Bangtan Boys (BTS) Seoul
April 18
Seoul, Seoul, KR
Bangtan Boys (BTS) Seoul
April 19th
Seoul, Seoul, KR
Bangtan Boys (BTS) Seoul
April 25th
Santa Clara, California, United States
$ 102
26th of April
Santa Clara, California, United States
$ 75
2.May
Pasadena, California, USA
$ 150
May 3rd
Pasadena, California, USA
$ 114
May 9
Dallas, TX, USA
$ 108
10th of May
Dallas, TX, USA
$ 110
May 14
Orlando, Florida, USA
$ 68
17th of May
Atlanta, GA, USA
$ 98
23. May
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
$ 75
May 24th
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
$ 65
May 27th
Landover, MD, USA
$ 49
30th May
Toronto, ON, CA.
CA $ 107
31. May
Toronto, ON, CA.
CA $ 70
June 5th
Chicago, IL, USA
$ 82
6th of June
Chicago, IL, USA
$ 83