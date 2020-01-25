BTS microphones raise $ 80,000 for charities and their favorites could never

Is there anything they can’t do? (Image: Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

BTS has already shown that there isn’t much they can’t do, so it really shouldn’t surprise us that they have raised a whopping $ 83,000 (£ 630,000) for charities.

The boys’ signed microphones were sold at the MusiCares auction along with items such as Aerosmith and Halsey, and the end result far exceeded expectations.

Accumulating more than $ 80,000 (£ 60,000), the first item to be auctioned off by the band, which is made up of RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, was only expected to raise between $ 10,000 (£ 7600) and $ 20,000 (£ 15,000) at the Grammy week auction.

The band will also perform at the Grammys on Sunday.

Aerosmith, who received the annual Person of the Year award from MusiCares, donated items that included a signed microphone from leader Steven Tyler and a signed guitar from Joe Perry, which went for more than $ 7,000 (£ 5,000).

The articles by Halsey, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder also raised money for the MusiCares program of the Recording Academy, which provides health, financial and rehabilitation resources to people in the musical community in times of need.

BTS and the ARMY are no stranger to doing their part for charity, with fans who previously donated blood in Korea for Jimin’s birthday and made donations to J-Hope’s hometown for his birthday.

Jin was also previously included in the UNICEF Honors Club after secretly donating 100 million won (£ 67,000) to charities.

While Seok-jin has been a regular donor since last May, his donations have been so impressive that UNICEF has decided to publicly acknowledge his generosity.

Jin has kept his donations a secret for the past year, but agreed to announce his membership in the Honors Club, as he believes “a good influence grows if shared.”

UNICEF Korea Secretary General Lee Ki Chul said: ‘We express our gratitude to Jin from BTS, who has become an inspiration to young people around the world with a message of hope for his important donations.

