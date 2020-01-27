ARMY, did you hear what the guys on the red carpet had to say? BTS Map of the soul: 7 The evidence at the 2020 Grammys was subtle. So if you do the interview with E! News anchor Ryan Seacrest, it was easy to miss. Fortunately, we now know what the Bangtan Boys had to say shortly before the biggest night of music – and it is very promising.

All seven members made it onto the Grammys red carpet at LA’s Staples Center and debuted with new hair – and new album notes. Jungkook, SUGA, Jin, RM, J-Hope and V also stopped to chat with E! News shortly before working on Lil Nas X ‘Grammys 2020 performance for “Old Town Road” – a.k.a. “Seoul Town Road” edition. The ARMYs were initially worried about whether every BTS member would make it onto the stage. After all, only BTS leader RM was seen in the remix of Lil Nas X. To the relief of all, the entire crew appeared on stage. RM spoke out for the boys on the red carpet and explained how the whole show came about.

According to RM, the group learned “two or three weeks ago” that they would all be performing at the Grammys. They originally expected no performance after being disappointed for a Grammys nomination this year. As usual, artists without nominations will not receive an invitation from the Recording Academy.

Nevertheless, BTS was happy that her feature film was on stage this evening. After all, they still made history for themselves: it is the first time that BTS has been performed on the Grammys stage and we are sure that it will not be the last Map of the soul: 7, thanks to the possibility. “It will be everything you expect, but it will be better and more difficult.”

Never forgetting the ARMYs, BTS called to the fans who took them to where they are today: “It’s something we can never get used to … performing in front of thousands of people,” they said to E! News. “It’s all about love and really goes beyond language, races and nationalities.”